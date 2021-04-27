UFC Fighter Chris Weidman's Leg Breaks in Freak Incident

(Newser) – UFC fighter Chris Weidman broke his leg in a freak incident just 17 seconds into his bout with Uriah Hall Saturday at UFC 261. The former middleweight champion has since undergone a successful surgery, CNN reports. Hall blocked Weidman's kick with his own leg, which immediately snapped Weidman's leg. His tibia and fibula were broken, ESPN reports. The fight was stopped and Hall declared the winner as Weidman was taken to a Jacksonville hospital. Interestingly, Weidman also blocked a leg kick with his own leg in 2013, breaking Anderson Silva's leg in the process. Silva was among those wishing Weidman well on social media after his injury. Weidman expects to get back to training within six to 12 months.

story continues below

"Well that was horrible," Weidman's wife captioned a picture of the 36-year-old in his hospital bed Sunday. "Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! ... My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation." (Read more Ultimate Fighting Championship stories.)