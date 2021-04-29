(Newser) – An IHOP hostess got her 15 minutes of fame this week after posting a video of her meeting Adam Sandler, though she didn't know it was him when she met him. People reports that Dayanna Rodas' TikTok footage shows herself with a masked Sandler, who was dressed casually in basketball shorts and a North Face hoodie, and a girl—believed to be one of Sandler's teen daughters—in the restaurant's foyer. After a brief interaction, Sandler gestures to the girl with him to leave. Rodas explains what happened in the text accompanying her video. "Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30min for IHOP," she writes.

Rodas adds, in vain: "Pleaseee come back." Sandler's publicist confirmed to HuffPost that it was indeed the star in the video. Meanwhile, fans are lauding Sandler for not yanking his mask down to try to jump the line. "He didn't pull the celebrity card," one wrote in the TikTok's comments. And from another: "I used to serve him regularly. Never served a nicer person." Entertainment Weekly notes that it's good to see celebrities not getting special treatment now and again, though it adds a bit of advice: "Before you turn away a customer, even during the busiest time of the day, make sure they're not Adam Sandler." (Read more Adam Sandler stories.)