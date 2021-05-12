7 Things to Know About a Major New COVID Report

In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Nepalese men in personal protective suits cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims while others extend the crematorium as the number of deaths rise near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Nepalese men in personal protective suits cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims while others extend the crematorium as the number of deaths rise near Pashupatinath temple... (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)