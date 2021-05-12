Chick-fil-A's Sauce Shortage Is Real

(Newser) – First toilet paper, then gas, now ... Chick-fil-A sauce? Apparently. The company is experiencing supply chain issues that have forced it to limit the number of sauces customers can get with their order. WTRF reports some customers were alerted via an email that detailed the temporary restrictions: 1 sauce per entree, 2 per meal, and 3 per 30-count order of chicken nuggets The company said in a brief statement on its website that it is working to solve the issue quickly and apologizes "for any inconvenience." This after other fast-food staples—namely chicken and ketchup—have also been in short supply. CNN reports the chicken industry is struggling due to a shortage of workers (though Chick-fil-A says it hasn't been impacted on this front); in the case of ketchup, demand is way up. (Read more Chick-Fil-A stories.)