(Newser) – Other than proclaiming that air conditioning gives her wrinkles and that she's recently discovered tai chi, Naomi Campbell hasn't made any earth-shattering announcements of late—until Tuesday morning, when she delivered some surprise news on Instagram. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the 50-year-old British supermodel posted, showing a photo of what appears to be her new daughter's tiny feet. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life." It's Campbell's first child, a fact not lost on most due to her age, though BuzzFeed notes Campbell had expressed interest in having children as recently as three years ago. "I'd love to have kids," she said in a conversation with Vogue Arabia in 2018. "I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will."

In a May 2017 interview with the Evening Standard, Campbell had also mentioned how, even though she'd considered adoption in the past, she wouldn't rule out having a child herself. "I think about having children all the time," she noted at the time. "Now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want." She added she'd "maybe" consider having a biological child, but only if she had a reliable "father figure" to take part in the baby's life. Page Six notes it's not clear if she gave birth to her new little one herself, or if she adopted or involved a surrogate. However her daughter came into the world, Campbell is enamored with her. "There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she wrote on Instagram. "There is no greater love." (Read more Naomi Campbell stories.)