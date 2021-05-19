New Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines Are Here

(Newser) – Just turned 45 and figured you had another half a decade before your routine colonoscopies start? Well, maybe not. The US Preventive Services Task Force, an influential panel, now recommends routine screening for colorectal cancer should start at 45, not 50, NPR reports. Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the US, and is projected to kill 53,000 people this year, but it is quite treatable if caught early. The task force says if younger people are screened (whether through colonoscopies or stool testing), deaths can be prevented. It notes that there has been an "alarming" increase in colorectal cancer among younger people, ABC News reports. The American Cancer Society also recommends screening starting at age 45. (Read more colorectal cancer stories.)