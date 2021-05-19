Trump Moves Out of Mar-a-Lago

(Newser) – Donald Trump is no longer calling Mar-a-Lago home. The former president departed Palm Beach, Fla., a week ago for his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, where he'll reside until early fall with wife Melania and son Barron, CNN reports. The outlet notes he was also accompanied by several staff members who will work from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster but will also make the hour's drive to Trump Tower in Manhattan. Bloomberg had reported last month that Trump was discussing plans to return to his usual summer vacation locale.

The former president—who's reportedly staying in a 5,000-square-foot "cottage” on the 500-acre property—has been playing golf at the members-only club in recent days. He even won a trophy in a tournament, per CNN. He's set to make his first official appearance since the move on Saturday, when he attends a pricey fundraiser for the Make America Great Again Action super PAC, run by his longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski. Meanwhile, Mar-a-Lago will soon close for the summer season, until the end of October, per CNN. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)