(Newser) – One half of the couple who brandished guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion last year is now running for Senate. Personal injury lawyer Mark McCloskey, a Republican, announced his candidacy Tuesday during an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up," he said, adding he was inspired to become a politician while campaigning for former President Trump. Speaking at the Republican National Convention in August, McCloskey expressed dismay that he and his wife were charged with felonies "for daring to defend our home." They'd pointed guns at protesters described as peaceful. Their trial is set for November, though Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he'll pardon the couple if they're convicted of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, per the AP.

"You have to send people to DC who are willing to tell the truth and fight for our values," McCloskey told Carlson, per WRCB. "Cancel culture, the poison of critical race theory, the lie of systemic racism, backed up by the threat of mob violence, attacks on the Second Amendment, erosion of election integrity, are all intentionally designed to destroy all we hold near and dear," he adds in a campaign ad, in which he claims protesters were trying to "kill my family." In a tweet, he says he's "a proven fighter against the mob." He's hoping to fill the Missouri seat occupied by GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, who won't seek a third term in 2022. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Gov. Eric Greitens have already announced their plans to run in the Republican primary. Greitens, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations in 2018, has hired Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a former Trump campaign aide, as a national campaign chair. (Read more Missouri stories.)