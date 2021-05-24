Billboard Music Awards Names Artist of the Decade

(Newser)
–
It was a family affair at the Billboard Music Awards: Pink, who received the Icon Award, twirled in the air in a powerful performance with her 9-year-old daughter, and Drake was named artist of the decade, accepting the honor alongside his 3-year-old son. The Weeknd was on hand to accept the most wins of the night—10. He walked into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with 16 nominations, winning honors including top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights" and top R&B album for After Hours. A list of the big winners, per the AP:
- Top artist: The Weeknd
- Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights"
- Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.
- Top female artist: Taylor Swift
- Top male artist: The Weeknd
- Top new artist: Pop Smoke
- Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Top duo/group: BTS
- Top R&B artist: The Weeknd
- Top rap artist: Pop Smoke
- Top country artist: Morgan Wallen
- Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly
- Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny
- Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga
- Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship
- Top gospel artist: Kanye West
- Top social artist: BTS
- Top streaming songs artist: Drake
- Top song sales artist: BTS
- Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd
- Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd
- Artist of the Decade Award: Drake
- Icon Award: Pink
- Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth
