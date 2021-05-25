This Is the Best State for Millennials

(Newser) – Millennials end up in headlines quite a bit, and the latest one offers some guidance on where they might be able to live their best lives. WalletHub examined this demographic—generally defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, making them between 25 and 40 in 2021—and where they've done well and struggled across the US. To determine the best places to live for this cohort, the site looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia, using nearly three dozen metrics in five main categories: affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement. Washington state holds the most allure for the millennial set, while West Virginia falls at the bottom of the list. See where other states fell in WalletHub's ranking:

story continues below

Best States

Washington (No. 1 in "Affordability" category) District of Columbia (No. 1 in "Education & Health," "Quality of Life" categories) Utah (No. 1 in "Economic Health" category) Massachusetts Iowa Minnesota Colorado North Dakota Wisconsin Pennsylvania

Rhode Island South Carolina Alabama Kentucky Arkansas Louisiana Nevada Mississippi New Mexico West Virginia