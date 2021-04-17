Here's Where Millennials Are Flocking to Across America

(Newser) – Before the pandemic, millennials were already starting to ditch America's biggest cities, leaving New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles for opportunities in cozier urban enclaves, per CNBC. COVID hasn't changed that trend, and SmartAsset wanted to see which smaller cities draw the demographic of those ages 25 to 39. The site looked at Census Bureau data for the 180 largest cities in the US, as well as in the District of Columbia, comparing the number of millennials who moved into a city in 2019 with those who moved out to come up with a net migration figure for that year. Denver ranks as the hottest draw. Check out what other cities have piqued millennials' interest:

story continues below