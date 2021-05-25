McCarthy: 'Marjorie Is Wrong' About Holocaust

(Newser) – After thinking about it for a few days, Republican congressional leaders have slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's likening of coronavirus rules to the Holocaust. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader did not hedge in their statements Tuesday. "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," McCarthy said. "The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling." McConnell said Greene's remarks that started over the weekend were "outrageous" and "reprehensible," CNBC reports. Greene, a first-term lawmaker from Georgia, already lost her committee assignments for advocating conspiracy theories. McCarthy hasn't taken steps against her for statements made since then, though he disavowed them.

Greene made her claims in Twitter posts criticizing businesses for having vaccine mandates or lifting mask rules only for those who are vaccinated, including a grocer's requirement that vaccinated employees put a logo on their name tag. "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," she posted Tuesday, per the New York Times. Greene has received other blowback. "Please educate yourself so that you can realize how absolutely wrong and inappropriate it is to compare proof of vaccination with the 6 million Jews who were exterminated by Nazis," the Republican Jewish Coalition tweeted. Greene defended her comparison Tuesday, referring to attempts to "shame" noncompliant people. (Greene was among the lawmakers who defied the House mask rule last week.)