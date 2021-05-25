World of Golf Appears to Have a Nasty Feud

(Newser) – Two days after Phil Mickelson made history at the PGA Championship, the world of golf is chattering about a different matter entirely—a leaked video that exposes what appears to be a nasty, if entertaining, feud between two top young players. You can watch the video here, but be warned that it contains strong language. As ESPN reports, it shows Brooks Koepka attempting to start an interview with the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis. Koepka appears to be distracted by something off camera, and when the interview gets rolling, fellow golfer Bryson DeChambeau walks behind him. "I lost my train of thought," says a clearly peeved Koepka, breaking off the interview. "Hearing that bulls---."

It's not clear whether DeChambeau said anything to Koepka, but Golf Digest notes that the pair have a history. Last year, for instance, DeChambeau, who spends a lot of time in the gym, talked about how he had better abs that Koepka. The latter replied with a tweeted image of his four trophies for majors, writing, "You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!" DeChambeau has just one major victory, though he is currently ranked higher (fourth vs. seventh). At Yahoo Sports, Jay Busbee writes that DeChambeau takes an analytical, almost scientific, approach to the game, while Koepka does the precise opposite. "Koepka-DeChambeau is very much in the tradition of golf rivalries, only without the pretension of 'gentlemanly decorum,'" he writes. It should be fun to watch play out over the next several years, he adds. (Read more golf stories.)