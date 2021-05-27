(Newser) – An "ongoing issue" with Casey Anthony brought police down to a Florida bar over the weekend, though no one's in any apparent trouble after the incident. WESH reports the cops were called Sunday to O'Shea's Irish Pub in West Palm Beach, where the 35-year-old who was acquitted of killing her young daughter nearly 10 years ago registered a complaint about Thelma Moya. Per a police report, Anthony says she'd gotten into a heated verbal argument with Moya over a man they'd both once dated simultaneously, and that Moya spilled water on Anthony's left leg. Anthony told police she didn't want to get a restraining order, "although it has been an ongoing issue for years," the report notes, per KUTV, adding that Anthony complained "she keeps getting drinks thrown in her face."

Anthony's PR manager tells TMZ that Moya is a former friend and there are no plans to press charges against her. Meanwhile, one of the jurors who handed Anthony her acquittal recently spoke to People as the 10th anniversary of the decision approaches, noting that Anthony's defense team had instilled enough "reasonable doubt" to prevent a conviction—but that today, "as time has gone by and I've learned more, I think maybe I would have come up with a different verdict." And if he saw Anthony strolling down the street? "I wouldn't say a word. I'd cross over to the other side of the street. I've got nothing to say to her." (Read more Casey Anthony stories.)