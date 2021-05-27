Senate Confirms, Then Unconfirms, First Female Army Secretary

(Newser) – On Wednesday, Christine Wormuth became the first woman confirmed by the Senate as Army secretary. Hours later, she unexpectedly became the first woman to be unconfirmed as Army secretary. In what analysts believe was the result of a procedural issue, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked for the confirmation to be reversed before the Senate adjourned for the night, the Army Times reports. The Democrat also deleted a tweet praising Wormuth's confirmation. In a now-deleted tweet of her own, Wormuth said she was "so honored to be confirmed as Secretary of the Army!"

"Unclear why the Senate would do this, but it appears there wasn't quite unanimous consent to confirm Wormuth as we reported earlier," tweeted Roll Call reporter Andrew Clevenger. "This looks more like a procedural hiccup than a threat to her historic confirmation." If Wormuth, undersecretary for defense policy in the Obama administration, is confirmed to the Army's highest civilian post, she will become one of the country's most powerful defense officials, Newsweek reports. The Hill reports that she sailed through her confirmation hearing earlier this month. (Read more Senate stories.)