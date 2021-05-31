En Route to Graduation Party, Mom, 3 Kids Killed in Crash

(Newser) – Mariah Towns, 18, had just graduated from her Alabama high school last week. She, her parents, and two younger siblings were on their way to a graduation party in Atlanta Saturday night when their car plunged into Logan Martin Lake, killing four of the car's five occupants, AL.com reports. April Whatley, 37; Reginald White III, 5; and Rosalind White, 2, were also killed, according to a GoFundMe set up for the sole survivor, 39-year-old Reginald White, to help him with funeral expenses.

It's not clear what caused the car to leave Interstate 20 and end up in the lake, but the fundraising campaign says the driver lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say Whatley was driving when the SUV left the roadway and ended up in the water, CBS 42 reports. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. White was injured in the crash; his condition is not clear. (Read more Alabama stories.)