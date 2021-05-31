Kamala Harris' Memorial Day Tweet: 'Enjoy the Long Weekend'

(Newser) – Kamala Harris was being sharply criticized after a Saturday tweet many said was disrespectful to Memorial Day and all that it honors. "Enjoy the long weekend," read Harris' tweet, which was accompanied by a photo of herself. It made no mention of Monday's holiday, and critics were not happy that Harris chose to focus on the "long weekend" rather than the US servicemembers who've lost their lives while carrying out their military duties, which is the reason for Memorial Day. Nikki Haley's response was succinct: "Unprofessional and unfit."

Still others pointed out that for many, including those working in the service industry, it's not actually a long weekend as they don't get the holiday off, Fox News reports. On Sunday, Harris tweeted, "Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice." The controversy comes on the heels of Harris being criticized by some for a "woke joke" about solar power that fell flat when she gave a speech to the graduating Naval Academy class Friday, per the New York Post. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)