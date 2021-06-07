Brooke Shields' Daughter Borrows Iconic Dress for Prom

(Newser)
–
Borrowing your mom’s vintage dress and rocking it at the prom is a bold move. Bolder still when your mom is Brooke Shields, and the dress is the iconic red gown she wore to the Golden Globes in 1998, per Entertainment Tonight
. Nobody is saying Rowan Henchy is just doing it for the 'gram, but the photo Shields posted
of them over the weekend did rack up well over 100,000 likes. Brooke didn't win the award she was nominated for back in the day—that would be best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in the sitcom Suddenly Susan
—but she felt like a winner on prom weekend. "Proud mama," she wrote in the caption.
Henchy, 18, is the older of Shields' two daughters with Chris Henchy, screenwriter of Land of the Lost
and the Entourage
movie. They're also the parents of Grier, 15, USA Today
reports. Shields wore the glam dress with a matching wrap. Henchy made it her own with simple jewelry, a black Hermes bag, and a sweet little wrist corsage. The photo on Instagram inspired tons of gushing comments from other celebrities such as Debra Messing ("OH MY GOD that is so SPECIAL!!!!!") and Ali Wentworth.
