Brooke Shields' Daughter Borrows Iconic Dress for Prom

(Newser) –

Borrowing your mom’s vintage dress and rocking it at the prom is a bold move. Bolder still when your mom is Brooke Shields, and the dress is the iconic red gown she wore to the Golden Globes in 1998, per Entertainment Tonight . Nobody is saying Rowan Henchy is just doing it for the 'gram, but the photo Shields posted of them over the weekend did rack up well over 100,000 likes. Brooke didn't win the award she was nominated for back in the day—that would be best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in the sitcom Suddenly Susan—but she felt like a winner on prom weekend. "Proud mama," she wrote in the caption.