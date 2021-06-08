ProPublica Gets Tax Details on the Richest of the Rich

(Newser) – The richest Americans might complain about the federal government's tax bite, but an investigation by ProPublica reveals a compelling counterpoint. The very rich pay only a "tiny fraction" of their wealth in federal income taxes. And that's in stark contrast to Americans who live paycheck to paycheck, or close to it. The outlet obtained IRS data on the 25 richest Americans and plans to reveal more details in subsequent reports. Highlights of the first one:

The 25 wealthiest Americans saw their worth rise a collective $401 billion from 2014 to 2018, but they paid $13.6 billion in income taxes over those five years. That translates to what the outlet calls a "true tax rate" of 3.4%.

By contrast, US households earning the median $70,000 a year paid 14% in federal taxes.

story continues below