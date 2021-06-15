After 9-Year-Old Loses Family, Detectives Chip In

(Newser) – It's one small grace note after a hard-to-fathom tragedy. Brooklyn detectives have chipped in to send a 9-year-old girl who lost her family in a triple homicide to Disney World, reports the New York Post. The murders made national headlines in April because the girl hid in a closet while her father fatally shot her mother and two sisters before killing himself, per ABC7. She then called 911. "Daddy was coming over for my birthday, and he shot people," the girl told the dispatcher. Detectives who investigated the case have since raised several thousand dollars (the exact amount is unspecified) for her.

With the money, she will get a free trip to Disney World in Florida with her aunt and uncle, who are now caring for her, as well as her grandmother and two cousins. JetBlue is providing the tickets for free. Police have not spoken of a motive in the case, and there had been no history of domestic violence. The 46-year-old shooter had a manslaughter conviction from nearly three decades ago. The three female victims were ages 45, 20, and 16. (Read more Brooklyn stories.)