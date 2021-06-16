(Newser) – Not using a turn signal in New York would usually earn someone a moderate fine and a couple of points on their license, but a Long Island man found himself under arrest this week after police say they found much more than a simple moving violation during a traffic stop. Per a police release cited by NBC News, two Suffolk County cops pulled over Gilbert Cantres at around 11:30am in Amityville, after they say the 55-year-old had failed to use his signal properly while cruising around in his 2004 Mitsubishi Galant. What the officers say they discovered when they ran his license: Cantres had been behind the wheel with 99 suspensions of said license.The New York Daily News notes it's not clear why Cantres' license had been suspended so many times, but whatever the reason(s), he was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree. His next court date is not yet known. (Read more suspended license stories.)