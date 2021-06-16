Some Unusual Petitions About Bezos Are Circulating

(Newser) – The way Jeff Bezos tells it, his trip to space next month will be the fulfillment of a childhood dream. In the view of some 10,000 critics, it will instead represent the ascent of "an evil overlord hellbent on global domination." More than 10,000 people have signed a week-old Change.org petition requesting that the Amazon CEO, who is "actually Lex Luthor," be denied re-entry to Earth's atmosphere following the Blue Origin space flight on July 20, per the New York Post. While others say Bezos should be using his money for good, the petition claims "this may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover." It adds, "the fate of humanity is in your hands."

It's quite a pipe dream considering the world's second richest man will fly with his own company alongside his brother, plus an auction winner who paid $28 million for a seat (proceeds will go to Blue Origin's Club for the Future foundation, set up to inspire careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and a fourth person who are to be identified at a later date, per Newsweek. If Bezos does return to Earth, thousands of people have a plan for what he should do next. Another Change.org petition signed by more than 7,250 people simply reads, "Nobody has eaten the mona lisa and we feel jeff bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen." Jelisa Castrodale at Vice explains how it came to be. (Read more Jeff Bezos stories.)