(Newser) – Everyone's getting in on the NFT craze (or is thinking about it), and CNN is the latest participant. The media outlet announced Wednesday that, starting later this month, it will begin selling the most memorable "moments" in its 41-year history as non-fungible tokens, per the Hollywood Reporter. The NFTs, which will be kept in a dedicated space known as Vault by CNN, will include everything from presidential elections and space discoveries to CNN exclusives and major historical events from around the world (think the Berlin Wall coming down). "Anyone can own a piece of history," the Vault site notes.

These special moments will go through an authentication and licensing process so they'll become official digital collectibles in the CNN blockchain. Axios notes that other media companies have also started venturing onto the NFT landscape, including Time, Playboy, and the New York Times. Those thinking about scooping up a CNN moment don't have to worry about how much cryptocurrency they have on hand, either: Interested parties can pay for an NFT with a traditional credit card. (Meanwhile, the inventor of the World Wide Web is selling his invention's source code as an NFT.)