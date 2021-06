'Doge' Meme NFT Sells for Millions

(Newser) –

Taking a picture of your adorable dog and posting it so other people can admire her, too, is usually its own reward. But Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher in Japan, is also getting a record-setting $4 million worth of Ethereum after selling it as an NFT, NBC News reports. Her dog, or should we say doge, is the famous shiba inu who launched an entire category of memes. You might recognize her sweet pup Kabosu as the face of Dogecoin, too. Sato first posted the famous photo of Kabosu to her personal blog in 2010. The image found its way to Reddit soon after, where it blossomed into a meme featuring the dog's sweet, wide-eyed expression paired with adorably puzzling syntax