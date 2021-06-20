4th Body Found in NC River, 1 Victim Still Missing

(Newser) – A fourth person has been found dead after a family accidentally floated over a dam in a North Carolina river. A group of nine people were floating on inflatable tubes together on Wednesday night, but the group split up somehow, and some of them went over an 8-foot dam near an energy plant. Four of the group were rescued right away, and three were found dead right away. One person is still missing, per the AP.

The Rockingham County emergency services department says a 911call Sunday morning led them to a body in the Dan River near Draper Landing. Search and rescue efforts for the two missing victims had been called off Saturday. Officials will continue to monitor the flow of the river until the last missing person is found. Authorities speculated that mud from recent rains made it hard to see the spot where people floating on the river usually get out, well before the dam, WSET reports. (Read more North Carolina stories.)