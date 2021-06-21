Suspect in Oregon Triple Murder Forced Woman to Drive Him 2K Miles: Cops

(Newser) – The suspect in three Oregon murders that took place Friday turned himself in to police early Sunday—more than 2,000 miles away. Police say Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, first killed his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, 83, at an RV park in North Bend, Oregon, and then stole his truck. He is then suspected of running over Anthony Oyster, 74, who was killed, and his wife Linda, 73, who is in critical condition. Nicholson then allegedly drove to a nearby pot dispensary and fatally shot employee Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, before going to a sporting goods store to buy ammo, ABC News reports. Police found Nicholson's father's truck crashed and in flames later Friday; they say that in order to leave the state, Nicholson forced a woman to drive him to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he ultimately surrendered.

The father of that woman tells KEZI that Nicholson approached her as she was sitting in her car during her lunch break, and forced her at gunpoint to drive for 33 hours. She was ultimately found safe and unharmed, and her father says she was the one who talked Nicholson into turning himself in. Per the AP, the surrender was peaceful, but not many details have been released. A possible motive is also not yet clear. Nicholson faces 10 criminal counts, including six counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, and two counts of failure to help a person injured in a traffic accident, Oregon Live reports. The six counts are for administrative reasons, police say, but Nicholson is only charged with murdering three people.