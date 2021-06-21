Women Harassed by 'Creep' Get Secret Note From Bartender

(Newser) – Max Gutierrez at No Vacancy is "the type of bartender everyone needs," says a grateful customer. The woman says she and a friend were being harassed by a creepy and aggressive customer at the St. Petersburg bar when the bartender passed them a note disguised as a receipt on a clipboard, the New York Post reports. "If this guy is bothering you, put your pony tail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed," the note said. "He's giving me the creeps." The woman says Gutierrez ended up having to throw the man out after telling him he needed to get "away from these girls who clearly are not interested."

The woman tweeted a photo of Gutierrez, saying she asked him to pose for it after the customer left. Days later, the bartender said the aggressive customer had returned to No Vacancy but he had refused to serve him. On Reddit, Gutierrez said his mentors in bartending had taught him to read people's body language, the Tampa Bay Times reports. "I honestly don’t like yelling at customers or embarrassing people," he wrote. "But I find it’s one of the best ways to handle creeps." (Read more bartender stories.)