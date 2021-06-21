Netflix 'Thrilled' With New Spielberg Deal

(Newser) – Steven Spielberg's latest film deal is raising some eyebrows—the filmmaker's Amblin Productions company has signed a deal with Netflix, two years after Spielberg argued that Netflix films shouldn't qualify for Oscars. Spielberg and Amblin already have a deal with Universal Pictures, which was extended last year, and neither Universal nor Netflix will have first shot at Amblin properties, Deadline reports. Instead, Amblin will make some films for Universal and others for Netflix. The deal is significant because it involves "one of the biggest names of Hollywood's old guard working with a company that is redefining entertainment," says Frank Pallotta at CNN.

Spielberg said in a statement Monday that as soon as he started discussing a partnership with Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos, "it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways." Sarandos said Netflix is "honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history." It's not clear whether Spielberg will be directing any of the content Amblin produces for Netflix, NBC notes. The next project directed by Spielberg, a remake of West Side Story, will get a theatrical release in December from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. (Read more Steven Spielberg stories.)