Cardi B Makes Big Reveal During BET Awards Performance

(Newser) – Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second child together, as revealed during their performance at the BET Awards Sunday night. As Offset was performing with his rap group Migos, Cardi joined midway through to join in—wearing a bodysuit that showed off her pregnant form, People reports. In an Instagram post that went live at the same time, the rapper wrote, "#2!" and tagged her husband, who commented, "God is good."

The couple, who wed in 2017, have a daughter together, Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 next month. Offset is also father to Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships. Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, filed for divorce last fall but had reconciled by this year. At the awards show, Cardi won video of the year and best collaboration for "WAP," which features Megan Thee Stallion, the AP reports. See the full list of the night's winners here. (Read more Cardi B stories.)