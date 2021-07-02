Search Resumes as Officials Consider Remaining Structure

(Newser) – Rescue crews at the collapsed condo building in Florida resumed operations late Thursday afternoon, after pausing when piles of shifting debris caused concerns. Work was stopped for about 15 hours, the Washington Post reports. "Our firefighters looked really, really excited to get back there," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, per CNN. The announcement was made after President Biden and first lady Jill Biden had visited the site in Surfside earlier in the day. In other developments:

Officials plan to bring down the rest of the Champlain Towers condo building without interrupting the rescue operation, after determining the demolition can be carried out safely. A final decision hasn't been made, and that could take weeks, but the Florida fire marshal said leaving the remaining structure up poses "too much of a risk" to rescue crews.

