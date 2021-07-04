Man Still Dodging Eviction After 20 Years

(Newser) – A New York man who hasn't made a mortgage payment on his Long Island home in over 20 years has dodged eviction yet again. Per the New York Post, Guramrit Hanspal was saved from being kicked out on the streets yet again last week when a judge agreed to delay his case because his lawyer claimed a co-counsel had been hired just the day before the hearing. Records show Hanspal has avoided eviction multiple times over the years by filing lawsuits and bankruptcies, per the Post. The 52-year-old reportedly hasn't made a single mortgage payment since 1998, when he made his very his first.

As Yahoo News notes, the pandemic has added to Hanspal's arsenal of loopholes and technicalities thanks to a backlog of cases in housing court. The home was foreclosed on years ago and is currently owned by Diamond Ridge Partners, the company that most recently took Hanspal to court. An attorney for Diamond Ridge Partners told the judge last week that Hanspal has pulled the last-minute attorney trick around 40 times. In addition to suing him, the company has reportedly also previously offered to pay Hanspal $20,000 just to get out, though it seems he prefers to stay put. (Read more weird news stories.)