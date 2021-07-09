Marilyn Manson Is a Fugitive No More

(Newser) – If you've been wondering when Marilyn Manson plans to surrender to police, he already did it a week ago, without anyone noticing. The rocker, who's set to be arraigned in New Hampshire in August on assault charges, took the first step in dealing with that process by turning himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on July 2, WMUR reports. Manson (real name Brian Warner) was given a date to appear in district court in Laconia, told not to go near the alleged victim in the interim, then released on personal recognizance bail. The 52-year-old is facing two counts of misdemeanor assault related to his August 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, where a videographer says he spit and hurled snot at her. A warrant was put out for his arrest in October of that year.

Manson's attorney has called her claims "ludicrous" and insists the charges—which could bring Manson a year in jail and a $2,000 fine if he's convicted—came only after the videographer tried to get $35,000 out of the singer. These accusations are unrelated to the multiple sexual-abuse accusations that have been leveled against Manson, which the Gilford Police Department made sure to stress, Entertainment Tonight notes. One of those accusers, ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline, sued Manson last month, the fourth woman to do so. Smithline told People, "I want Brian Warner to be held accountable once and for all" for the "terrible abuse" she says she was subjected to. In a statement regarding that suit, a Manson spokesperson says, "There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them." (Read more Marilyn Manson stories.)