Bear Gets Kicked Out of Walt Disney World

Officials say animal spotted in tree at Magic Kingdom was safely relocated
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 18, 2023 5:10 PM CDT
Real Bear Spotted in Tree at Disney World
Performers dressed as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck entertain visitors at Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022.   (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Multiple attractions at Walt Disney World were closed on Monday while an unwelcome visitor was removed from the Florida theme park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a black bear spotted in a tree at the Magic Kingdom was "safely captured" Monday afternoon, the New York Times reports. Officials believe the female bear, one of around 4,000 black bears in the state, entered the park looking for food.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff have captured the animal and are relocating the bear out of the park to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest," the FWC said in a statement, per the Orlando Sentinel. The AP reports that the bear delayed the opening of three Disney World lands: Liberty Square, Adventureland, and Frontierland, home to the Country Bear Jamboree attraction. (Read more Walt Disney World stories.)

