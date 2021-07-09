(Newser) – A teen shot in the head in a possible road-rage incident on his way home from a Houston Astros game with his dad and brother has died, his family confirms. Paul Castro tells CNN his son David, 17, was taken off life support and declared dead Thursday afternoon. Castro says he and his two boys were in traffic near Minute Maid Park around 11pm on Tuesday when he got into a confrontation with another driver who was peeved Castro wouldn't let him merge. Per a City of Houston press release, the two men "exchanged hand gestures," and the other driver, said to have been behind the wheel of a four-door white Buick sedan, started following Castro. "David was a little nervous" at seeing the Buick tailing them, Castro tells Click2Houston, and though they tried to lose him, Castro says they were followed for about 3 miles. He says that as he made a U-turn he heard a "pop, pop" and glass shattering.

Castro called 911, and David was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Castro and his other son, Luke, weren't injured. A police spokesman tells CNN that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and as a possible road-rage incident. ABC13 notes what happened to David is "part of a growing problem" in Houston with aggressive drivers who turn violent, and that late last year, a task force was set up by the police and other entities to combat the issue. "David was one of the good guys," Paul Castro said in a statement to KHOU of his son, whom he described as a "gentle person" who loved percussion and was eager to play in band in college. "He would have added to our world and made it better. Instead, the world took him too early, in a senseless and meaningless way." The family plans to donate David's organs. (Read more fatal shooting stories.)