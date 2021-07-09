(Newser) – Wildlife officials in Montana say the bear that attacked and killed a camper from California earlier this week is likely no more. A male grizzly, which authorities believe dragged 65-year-old nurse Leah Davis Lokan from her tent early Tuesday while she was sleeping, was shot by federal wildlife employees just after midnight on Friday, Greg Lemon of the state's Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Department tells the AP. A bear had also raided a chicken coop about 2 miles away after Lokan's mauling in Ovando, eating several chickens, so workers set a trap near the coop, in the hopes the bear would return.

story continues below

And indeed it did, just hours after an Ovando woman came home to find her door ripped off its hinges, claw marks found nearby, says Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles. Investigators say DNA samples from where Lokan had been camping will be compared to those from the dead bear to confirm it's the same bear, a process that should take a few days. Still, "based on the size of the bear, the color of the bear, and the nature of the chicken coop raids, we're confident we've got the offending bear," Lemon says. (Read more bear attack stories.)