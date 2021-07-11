Quick-Thinking Bystanders Avert Carnival Ride Disaster

(Newser) – A malfunctioning carnival ride in Michigan could have spelled disaster for riders on Thursday were it not for the quick thinking of bystanders who leaped to the rescue. Video taken at the National Cherry Festival in Michigan showed a ride identified by People as the Magic Carpet Ride spinning in circles, as it's meant to, while also appearing to rock dangerously back and forth with powerless riders strapped to their seats. In footage obtained by Up North Live, one brave carnival-goer is the first to jump onto the ride in a bid to stabilize it. First slowly, then all in a rush, others join.

The heroic bid appears to work as the weight of the bystanders seemed to hold the ride in its proper place. After several minutes, the ride finally came to a stop as the gathering crowd cheered. No injuries were reported. An official with the Traverse City-based festival released a statement Friday saying the ride was disassembled and sent to its manufacturer to be inspected. Ride company Arnold Amusement maintained the ride is inspected daily by employees, yearly by the state, and three times per year by a third party. (Read more carnival ride stories.)