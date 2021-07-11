4 arrested at Maven Hotel, Police Feared Mass Shooting

(Newser) – Hotel housekeepers have seen it all. One in Denver definitely has—an unnamed hotel employee saw 16 long guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in room near Coors Field Friday night, Denver7 reports. The room on the Maven Hotel’s eighth floor had a balcony overlooking the downtown area, offering a good view of the festivities. And authorities say that view and the guns had them worried that a shooting similar to the one in Las Vegas in 2017, which killed more than 50 people, was planned.

Four people, Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; Ricardo Rodriguez, 44; and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43; were arrested, the Denver Post reports. The three men have criminal histories, and were charged with possession of controlled substances as well as the guns. But, an FBI spokesperson said Sunday that there was no reason to believe that a terrorist plot had been foiled. "We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time," Courtney Bernal of the FBI's Denver FBI office said in a statement.