Cleaning Out a Drawer Earns Man $1M

(Newser) – Cleaning out the junk drawer, like virtue, is supposed to be its own reward. But a million bucks would be nice, too. Kenneth Morgan of Jacksonville, Florida, was tidying up over the Fourth of July weekend when he found an old lottery ticket, UPI reports. He’d bought the winner at his local Publix in April, then forgot to check it.

When he came across it again, he checked the numbers. He matched five from the drawing, but not the Powerball jackpot, making the ticket good for a $1 million payout. “I’m still in shock!” Morgan told Florida lottery officials. His local Publix, which sold him his quick pick numbers, gets $1,000 bonus for the ticket, too. And they didn’t even have to figure out where to put all the rubber bands in the junk drawer. (Read more lottery winner stories.)