Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, left, sprays champagne toward crew member Beth Moses while celebrating their flight to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, NM, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, left, sprays champagne toward crew member Beth Moses while celebrating their flight to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, NM, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)