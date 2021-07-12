(Newser) – Firefighters were working in extreme temperatures across the West and struggling to contain wildfires, the largest burning in California and Oregon, as another heat wave baked the region. Details, via the AP:

The largest wildfire of the year in California—the Beckwourth Complex Fire—was raging along the Nevada state line and has burned about 134 square miles as state regulators asked consumers to "conserve as much electricity as possible" to avoid any outages starting Monday afternoon.

In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire exploded to 224 square miles as it raced through heavy timber in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River. The fire disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to neighboring California.

