Homeowner Finds 160 Buried Bowling Balls

(Newser) – "I felt like a paleontologist," says a Michigan man who discovered what appeared to be a bowling ball graveyard during a home renovation project. David Olson says he spotted a black sphere while demolishing the back steps of his Norton Shores home and ended up pulling out 160 bowling balls, MLive reports. "I was actually a little happy about that because it's a little easier to roll bowling balls out of the way than to move the sand and figure out where to put all that," he tells the Detroit Free Press. Olson, concerned for his three young children, says he contacted the balls' maker, Brunswick Bowling Products, and determined they had been made in the 1950s and were nontoxic.

Olson says after he posted about the find on Facebook, former workers at the Brunswick plant in nearby Muskegon contacted him and told him workers used to take scrapped balls to use as an alternative to sand. The plant closed in 2006. Olson says the balls all have two spiral grooves cut in them and many are in rough shape—but they won't be going to the dump. He says he plans to use some of them in landscaping projects, his wife will use some in craft projects, his stepfather will use some as custom furniture legs, and a local church has been given eight balls to use in a bowling ball cannon at a pig roast. "I’ve got all these people throwing all kinds of great ideas at me and I really just don’t want to see them end up in a landfill," he says. (Read more Michigan stories.)