Man Walking Out of Jail Shot 64 Times

(Newser) – Londre Sylvester had just received an electronic monitor and was walking from the Cook County Jail when two vehicles pulled up. Several men got out and opened fire, striking Sylvester 64 times, Chicago police said. The gunmen then drove away in different directions, WMAQ reports. Sylvester, 31, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other people were wounded in the Saturday night shooting: a woman, 60, who was hospitalized after being shot in the knee, and a woman in her 30s whose mouth was grazed by a bullet.

Police said Sylvester appeared to be the target, per the Chicago Tribune. Sylvester, who police said went by "KTS Dre" as a local rapper, had been held since July 1 on a reported bond violation involving a felony gun case last year. On Friday, he posted $5,000 bail. Police said that they found 59 shell casings in the area and that there are surveillance cameras in the area. Police counted 64 shots that hit Sylvester, in the head and elsewhere, but added that an autopsy will be conducted. (Read more shooting stories.)