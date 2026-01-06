Video Shows Person of Interest in Ohio Double Murder

Police in Columbus, Ohio, have released surveillance footage of a person they want to identify as they investigate the fatal shootings of a local dentist and his wife. The video, recorded between 2am and 5am on Dec. 30 in an alley beside the home of Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique, 39, shows an individual in light-colored pants and a dark hooded jacket walking near the property with hood on and head down, authorities said Monday, per NBC News .

Investigators believe the couple were killed on the top floor of their house during that same three-hour period. Officers discovered the bodies after multiple 911 calls later that morning, including from a friend who reported finding Spencer Tepe beside his bed. An incident report said the couple appeared to have been shot, and the Franklin County coroner's office said both died of apparent gunshot wounds in what is being treated as a homicide. Police said they've ruled out murder-suicide. No gun was found at the scene, per WSYX.

Three 9mm shell casings were recovered inside the home. The couple's two young children were present but were not injured. Detectives say they are pursuing numerous tips and have asked the public for help identifying the person in the video. In a statement, the Tepe family called the couple "extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others," and said they were devastated by the loss.