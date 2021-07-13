Night Court Star Charlie Robinson Dies at 75

(Newser) – Charlie Robinson, who played clerk Mac Robinson for much of Night Court's nine-season run on NBC, died Sunday at age 75. Robinson died of complications related to metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer, Deadline reports. Robinson, born in Texas, had a five-decade career that started in theater, Yahoo Entertainment reports. He also sang for R&B groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy before moving to Hollywood to pursue screen acting. He appeared on series in the 1970s and '80s including St. Elsewhere and Hill Street Blues, and was cast in Buffalo Bill in 1983.

That was the first of his many series-regular roles; he went on to Night Court, Love & War, Ink, Buddy Faro, and The Guest Book; during one period, he was a regular on TV for a dozen consecutive seasons on three different shows. He also had recurring roles on shows including Home Improvement, and starred in films including Apocalypse Now and Antwone Fisher. All in all, had had more than 125 film and TV credits, working up until 2021. He also won awards for his stage work including the Image Theatre Award, FRED Award, Ovation Award, and NAACP Theatre Award. "Once referred to by Martin Landau as ‘the greatest, underestimated actor in Hollywood,’ Charles Robinson was the love of my life, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather," his widow says in a statement. (Read more obituary stories.)