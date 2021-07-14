Be Careful What You Wish For When You Enter Hawaii Lottery

(Newser) – Close your eyes. Picture you’re in Hawaii, on the Big Island. You’ve entered a lottery. You won! What do you want? A dream vacation? A luxury car? A mansion? How about a goat? An actual goat, not a Lebron-style GOAT. How about a wild goat that has invaded Pu'uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park, eating vegetation and destroying the landscape? You do? Oh, good. You can enter Hawaii’s goat lottery, then. The Department of Land and Natural Resources in Hawaii wants to get rid of 700 invasive goats, the Star Advertiser reports.

The park on the west side of Big Island is so infested with goats that it can no longer function as the important cultural site it is. The department will hold a lottery on July 28 and give up to 50 goats to people with a permit and a very, very secure trailer for hauling the animals away. In fact, if you don't have a proper trailer to ensure the goats never, ever go back to Pu'uhonua o Honaunau, they won't give you any goats in the first place, per the AP. Still sound good? Then there's a catch (in addition to all the other catches) in that you don't get to pick your goat. You just get the next animal that comes down the chute, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said.