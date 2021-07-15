Guy Who Dangled From Senate Balcony Takes Plea Deal

(Newser) – A man photographed dangling from the Senate balcony and sitting in the presiding officer's chair during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of Congress in a deal that will see him cooperate with prosecutors. (You can see the photo from Getty via the Washington Post.) Josiah Colt, 34, of Idaho admitted Wednesday to joining two others from Nevada and Tennessee in raising money, arranging travel, and purchasing paramilitary gear before breaking in to the Capitol building and rushing the Senate chamber, where he believed senators were meeting, reports the Post. Colt, who agreed to pay $1,000 in restitution, admitted to traveling to DC from Tennessee with the intention of obstructing the certification of the election results.

story continues below

Ronald Sandlin of Memphis had shared a photo of Colt in bed holding a handgun on Jan. 4. "My fellow patriot Josiah Colt sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6," read the caption. Colt said he did not bring a gun to the Capitol and denied knowing the meaning of "boogaloo"—often used to refer to a violent uprising or civil war—at the time Sandlin used it. But he acknowledged breaching the Senate chamber and sitting in the presiding officer's chair, mistakenly believing it was Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair. US District Judge Thomas F. Hogan recommended 51 months to 63 months in jail and a fine between $20,000 to $200,000, reports CBS News. Colt is due back in court on Oct. 18. Sandlin, 33, accused of punching a police officer, and Nate DeGrave, 31, of Las Vegas are both in custody after pleading not guilty to numerous charges. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)