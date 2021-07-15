2 Bodies Found at Ex-Versace Mansion on Eve of Anniversary

(Newser) – Police are investigating the deaths of two men at the former mansion of designer Gianni Versace almost 24 years to the day when Versace was murdered there. Miami Beach police say their preliminary investigation suggests a suicide pact, reports CNN. The mansion now operates as a boutique hotel, notes the AP. On July 15, 1997, the 50-year-old Versace was shot to death outside his home for reasons that remain unclear to this day. The killer was believed to be 27-year-old Andrew Cunanan, also suspected in the murder of four men across the country in the previous three months, per USA Today. Cunanan fatally shot himself about a week after Versace's murder as police closed in on him.

On Wednesday, housekeepers found the bodies of Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Alexander Gross, 30, of York, Pennsylvania, in their hotel suite at the Villa Casa Casuarina, according to police. Few other details have been released. The hotel is located on Ocean Drive in South Beach. Versace's killing has been the subject of much speculation over the years, and it received the TV treatment in 2018 with the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.