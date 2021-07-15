Some Families Opting Out of New Child Tax Credit

(Newser) – Parents with children 17 and younger have started receiving a boost from the government in their bank accounts as part of the coronavirus relief package. For some families, the money could add up quickly: The measure provides for monthly payments of $300 for each child 5 and younger, and $250 for those ages 6 to 17, per the AP. This expansion of the child tax credit is set to expire after a year, though President Biden says he would like to extend it through 2025, if not longer. The vast majority of families are eligible, with the amount of aid tapering off for solo incomes of $75,000 and joint incomes of $150,000.

Before cashing in, parents might want to make sure the extra money doesn't come back to haunt them, notes the Wall Street Journal. In fact, about 1 million families already have opted out. "The IRS is making the payments based on income shown on 2020 or sometimes 2019 returns," writes Laura Saunders. "So families whose income has risen or who have had other changes could have to pay back some or all of the prepayments on their 2021 tax returns."

