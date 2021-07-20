Here Are the GOP's January 6 Committee Picks

(Newser) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has made his selections for the five lawmakers he will appoint to the select committee probing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Jim Banks of Indiana, chair of the Republican Study Committee, will lead the group, whose other members will be Rodney Davis of Illinois (top Republican on the House Administration Committee), Jim Jordan of Ohio (top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee), Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota (a lawyer who was on the House Judiciary Committee when then-President Trump was first impeached), and Troy Nehls of Texas (a former sheriff who helped Capitol Police to get rioters away from the House floor).

They won't be the only Republicans on the committee; Liz Cheney was among the eight members named by Democrats. Politico notes McCarthy has chosen experienced lawmakers who will likely have no trouble countering Democrats on the committee. All five voted against impeaching Trump after the Capitol riot, and three voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. They'll need to be approved by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Washington Post reports. The first hearing will be held July 27. In a statement Monday night cited by the AP, Banks said, "Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda." (Read more Capitol riot stories.)