(Newser) – The House is moving forward with a committee to investigate the Capitol riot, and the GOP's Liz Cheney will be one of its 13 members. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered one of her eight spots to the Republican congresswoman, who accepted, reports the Hill. "Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable, and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and nonpartisan manner," said Cheney, who recently lost her GOP leadership post because of her criticism of former President Trump. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is entitled to pick five members to sit on the select committee—though Pelosi could veto them—and it doesn't appear he will do so.

CNN reports that McCarthy threatened in a closed-door session to strip any Republicans who participate on the panel of their committee assignments. Politico confirms the McCarthy threat and notes that Pelosi was asked about it on Thursday. "I'm not talking about him," she told reporters. "Go ask him about what he says." McCarthy's office didn't immediately respond to requests about whether Cheney would lose her committee posts. She was one of only two Republicans who voted to create the Jan. 6 committee, the other being Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)